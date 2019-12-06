ABERHART, Joan Sylvia:
Born 29 November 1935, died peacefully at Hutt Hospital on Tuesday 3 December 2019 after a long brave struggle, aged 84. Dearly loved daughter of the late James and Evelyn Lawson and sister to Ron Lawson (deceased). Previous wife to Alan Dick (deceased) and Edward Aberhart (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Warren (deceased), Steve and Isabella Dick, Neil and Mary, Debra, Wayne, Michelle and Colin Cameron, Jeanette (deceased). Precious grandmother to Frances and Lata, Nathaniel (deceased), Tana and Carrie, Leilani and Sefo, Alexander, Callum, Michael, Peter, Gary. Treasured great-grandmother to Aayliah, Mia, Naya, Leeann, Vaiolo, Nathaniel Tomasi, Issac, Lukkas, Bella, Gage, Gabrial, Amiel. Much loved cousin and special friend of Marjory.
A dearly loved kindly soul
now finally at peace.
Thanks to all staff at ward 5 Hutt Hospital and Nurse Maude for all of their care. A service to celebrate the life of Joan will be held at Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, 6 Norrie Street, Porirua, on Monday 9 December at 11.00am.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019