MacKAY, Jo
Joyce Hazel (née Hills):
With great sadness Jo passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Thursday 19 December 2019, aged 97 years. Loved daughter of Art and Nellie Hills, and loved sister of Connie and Dick. Loving partner of George William MacKay (deceased). Adored mother of George Edward MacKay and mother-in-law of Annette. Cherished Nana to Geoffrey and Kristin and Jakob, Mathew, Khaleb, Latitia and Jayden. Step-Nana to Matthew, Rachel and families. Private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 21, 2019