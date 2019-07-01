CHAN, Jiu Moon Tor:
On June 25, 2019, peacefully in Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton, in her 92nd year. Much loved wife of the late Hum Ming. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Gloria & Donald Wong, Ivan, Jack & Annie, Roger & Brenda. Loved grandmother of Melissa, Nicola, Sarah & Matthew; Jeremy & Elise; Rebecca & Megan. Great-grandmother of 8. A private family service & burial has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on July 1, 2019