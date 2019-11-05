SUMMERS, Jim:
Of Wainuiomata, on 2 November 2019 peacefully at home, aged 81 years. Husband of Jill. Father of Warren and Vicki. Grandad and great-grandad to Ryan, Billy, Amber, Ruby and his four great-grandchildren. Son of the late William & Blanche Summers and brother of Peggy (dec), Dawn (dec), Nancy (dec), Bill (dec), Joan (dec) and Ross. No flowers please. A service for Jim will be held at the Wainuiomata Rugby Club, Moohan Street, Wainuiomata, on Friday 8 November 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Summers Family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 5, 2019