KERSHAW, Father Jim:
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Sunday 29 November 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Robyn. Loved father and father-in-law of Christopher & Gillian, David, Elizabeth and the late Tony. Loved grandfather of Kathlyn, Campbell & Samuel; Connor, and Jacob. A much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to all and a much loved priest of the Wellington Archdiocese & Our Lady of Kapiti parish. Vigil Prayers will be held at Our Lady of Kapiti Church, Presentation Way, on Wednesday 2 December 2020, at 7.00pm. A Requiem Mass of Celebration will be held at the Church on Thursday 3 December, at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Kershaw Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2020