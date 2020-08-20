NEVILL, Jillian Palmer (Jill):
Passed away peacefully at Julia Wallace Retirement Village on Sunday 16 August 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved mother of Philippa and Anton; Julia and Mark; Tim and Tina; and Peter and Fen. Beloved Grannie Jill of all her grandchildren and dear friend of Chris Nevill. A private family service for Jill is going to be held today 20 August 2020. In lieu of flowers a donation posted to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North would be appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff at Julia Wallace for their kind caring support of Jill. Messages can be sent to the Nevill family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 20, 2020