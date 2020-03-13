LAMBOO, Jillian Betty (Jill):
Of Waikanae, formerly of Wellington. Peacefully at Charles Fleming Hospital on Wednesday 11 March 2020, with family at her side. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of Joe. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Brent (dec), Trudy & Rodney, Michelle & Jason, and Yvonne & Chris. Loving Oma of Jake, Kyle, Eathan, Reilly, Liam, Callum and Luca. A loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers NZ (www.alzheimers.org.nz) would be appreciated. A service to farewell Jill will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Monday 16 March 2020, at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation.
