DAMIE, Jillian Ann:
Passed away peacefully with family by her side, 8 July 2019, aged 78. Cherished wife of Paul and Graeme (dec). Much loved Mum of Carolyn and Paul, Margaret, Mark and Jane. Absolutely adored Nana of Lucie and Junior, Oliver and Sophiya, Grace and Jake. Great Nana to Brea. Loved sister to John, Michael (dec), Kevin and Susan. "Gidday" to Matthew, Andrew and families. A gathering to celebrate Jill's life will be held on Friday, 12th July 2019 at 2pm at The Kapiti Old Mill, unit 2, 7 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu. Messages to 7 Vennell Street, Brooklyn, Wellington 6021.
Published in Dominion Post on July 10, 2019