TURQUET,
Jill Carrie (née Kornberg):
Passed away at her home in Wellington on 27 April 2020, aged 66. Jill was the deeply loved daughter of Sam and Elaine, sister to Cheryl, mother to David and James, aunt to Ari and Lauren, and wife to Andrew. She was vivacious, elegant, and glamorous, and cherished by her family. Jill's funeral was held on 1 May 2020 and she was buried at Makara Cemetery. A stone-setting will be held in due course.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04)3850745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 7, 2020