Jill TURQUET

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jill TURQUET.
Death Notice

TURQUET,
Jill Carrie (née Kornberg):
Passed away at her home in Wellington on 27 April 2020, aged 66. Jill was the deeply loved daughter of Sam and Elaine, sister to Cheryl, mother to David and James, aunt to Ari and Lauren, and wife to Andrew. She was vivacious, elegant, and glamorous, and cherished by her family. Jill's funeral was held on 1 May 2020 and she was buried at Makara Cemetery. A stone-setting will be held in due course.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04)3850745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.