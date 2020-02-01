Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jill KENNEDY. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Upper Hutt Baptist Church 1 Milton Street Upper Hutt View Map Death Notice





(nee Kinneally):

Formerly of Upper Hutt. On January 28, 2020 peacefully at Fergusson Care Home; aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Ralph Kennedy. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Mike & Sue Kennedy, the late Stella Stone and the late Feona Bretherton. Loved Grandmother of Mairi, Blair and Lucas. Loved Great-Grandmother of Nathan, Kayden and Peyton. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Peter & Jeanette Kinneally, and the late Pat Davies. Donations to NZ Red Cross would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 40-466, Upper Hutt 5140. Special thanks to staff of Fergusson for their love and care. A Memorial Service for Jill will be held in Upper Hutt Baptist Church, 1 Milton Street, Upper Hutt, on Saturday, February 8 at 2.00pm. Messages to the "Kennedy Family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.







