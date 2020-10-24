Jill HAMILTON-CROOK

Death Notice

HAMILTON-CROOK,
Jill Mary:
21 September 2020
A service has been held for me. I want to thank Maureen, Vicki, Bill, Bev, Fay, Ian, Pete and all my extended family and friends for your loving care, support and understanding during my brief journey with bowel cancer. To the wonderful team at Mary Potter Hospice and Nurse Maude – for the endless help you gave me, thank you. To my loving son, Todd – thank you for everything and for being who you are.
Life goes on.
- Jill X
Messages may be left in Jill's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu, Kapiti Coast.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 24, 2020
