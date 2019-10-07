GAINSFORD, Jill
(Shirley Jill) (nee Cuthbert):
Passed away in the early hours of Friday 4th October 2019, after a short illness. Jill was the loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and Allister, Read and Joey, Allen and Fusako, Ian and Liz, Michael (dec) and Peter and Tatjana. She was also the loved grandmother of her 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. The funeral will be held at 11.00am on Wednesday 9th October 2019, at the Salvation Army, 4 Normanby St, Newtown, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2019