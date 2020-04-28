MADDEN, Jessie:
Passed peacefully on 24th April 2020 in her 92nd year at Charles Fleming Retirement Village in Waikanae. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Maureen and Peter, Dennis and Ruth, Elaine (deceased), Peter and Denise. Loved by 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Our thanks and appreciation for the loving care of Jessie goes to the Charles Fleming Village Hospital. A private family funeral service will be held.
Jessie will be dearly missed.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 28, 2020