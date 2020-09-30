FERGUSON,
Jessamy Kate (Jess):
Of Raumati Beach on September 28, 2020, peacefully at home. Dearly loved wife of Reuben; much loved mother of Huxley and Pippin. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice, C/- www.marypotter.org.nz or posted C/- PO Box 7442, Wellington South, would be appreciated. Messages to "the Ferguson family" may be placed in Jess's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu. Jess's funeral service will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 300 Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu, on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020