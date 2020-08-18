ELLIS, Jerome Furlong:
Departed on 14 August 2020. Aged 70 years. Kind, loving, supportive husband of Darien (Di). Eternally generous, witty and proud father of Georgie. Loved brother of Jason. Friend to many.
Dearly missed.
Sincere thanks to friends, Teresa Hall, Graham and Denise Walsh and the wonderful, empathetic team at Te Omanga Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Requiem Mass for Jerome will be held in San Antonio Church, 78 Oroua Street, Eastbourne on Friday 21 August at 11.00am. All are welcome.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 18, 2020