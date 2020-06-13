NASH, Jeremy Randle:

He is at peace now, so we get to celebrate his long and successful life. He was a loving husband, father, Grandie, uncle, cousin, friend and custodian of Lottie the dog. Many people will recall the gentle way in which he guided those around him. We know he will continue to watch over his family and vast group of varied friends, as he works out various creative ways to let us know he is still there. Through Jeremy's wishes we celebrated his funeral with a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation being made to Cranford Hospice Hawke's Bay in his name.





