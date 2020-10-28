KIPPENBERGER,
Jeremy Howard:
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 26 October 2020. Beloved husband of Jill. Dearly loved father of Mark, John and Justine and father-in-law of Kate, Julie and Cliff. Dearly loved Grandad of Tom, Matthew, Caitlyn and Ella, and Emily and Tom, and Kate, Charlotte and Sam. A service to Celebrate Jeremy's life will be held in Old St Paul's Church, 34 Mulgrave Street, Wellington, on Tuesday 3 November at 3.00pm followed by private cremation.Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020