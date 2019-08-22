BLOOMFIELD,
Jeremy Howard (J):
Our dearly beloved Jeremy died unexpectedly on Sunday, 18 August 2019. Much loved husband of Chris, father and father-in-law of Max & Anna, Tom & Seiko, devoted grandpa to Daniel & Emily, brother of Rachel & Peter, son of Walter (dec) & Enid (dec), son-in-law of Kay Sullivan, brother-in-law and uncle to wider Sullivan whanau, and dear friend to many. He died peacefully in Wellington Hospital ICU with Chris, Max, Anna, Peter and dear friend Geoff by his side. A private burial is planned for Saturday, 24 August. We will remember Jeremy ('The dash') at Prefab Hall, 14 Jessie St, Te Aro, Wellington, from 11.00am, Sunday, 25 August, with sharing of memories beginning at 12.00pm. Jeremy will be at home in Ngaio until late Friday if friends wish to visit with him and the family. Further information can be found at: http://txt.do/1121o
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2019