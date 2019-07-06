NEALE,
Dr Jenny (nee Marsack):
Suddenly at Wellington on Tuesday 2 July 2019. Loved and cherished by family, friends and colleagues. Jenny is lying at Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis St. All are welcome to visit between 9.00am - 5.00pm, Monday - Friday. Outside these hours by arrangement only. All messages to "the Neale Family" C/- 306 Willis St, Wellington. A celebration of Jenny's life will be held at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pükenga Whakaata, Shed 11, Customhouse Quay, on Friday, 12 July, from 5.00pm. The ceremony will commence at 5.30pm.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from July 6 to July 10, 2019