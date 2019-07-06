Dr Jenny NEALE

Guest Book
  • "Our Kelburn primary school friend, then Wellington Girls..."
    - Jenny Gowan
  • "Very sad to hear (in London) of Jenny's death. Much..."
    - Prue Hyman
  • "Go well Jenny - I will miss you. You taught me so much when..."
    - Jean Fleming
  • "I worked with Jenny for well over 15 years. She was a..."
    - Jackie Cumming
Service Information
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
043850745
Death Notice

NEALE,
Dr Jenny (nee Marsack):
Suddenly at Wellington on Tuesday 2 July 2019. Loved and cherished by family, friends and colleagues. Jenny is lying at Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis St. All are welcome to visit between 9.00am - 5.00pm, Monday - Friday. Outside these hours by arrangement only. All messages to "the Neale Family" C/- 306 Willis St, Wellington. A celebration of Jenny's life will be held at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pükenga Whakaata, Shed 11, Customhouse Quay, on Friday, 12 July, from 5.00pm. The ceremony will commence at 5.30pm.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from July 6 to July 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.