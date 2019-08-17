IRONS, Jenny:

Stuart and family sincerely thank all of you who supported us at the time of Jenny's passing and those of you who attended her funeral. We appreciate very much your prayerful support and messages of love and sympathy in person, and by phone, by mail, and by social media. A special thanks to the people from St John Taupo and doctors and nurses at Rotorua hospital for your prompt and compassionate care of Jenny. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heart felt thanks.

God bless you all

- Stuart



