Jenny IRONS

Guest Book
  • "so sorry to hear of the passing of jenny my thoughts and..."
  • "My Sympathy to Stuart and the Irons family.Sorry to hear of..."
    - Elisabeth Cottam
  • "To Stu and Family, My thoughts and heart go out to you all..."
    - Carol Corney
  • "Our thoughts are with you all at this very sad time. Ken &..."
  • "So sorry to hear of Jenny's passing. Our sincere heartfelt..."
    - Jenny & Jim Titcombe
Service Information
Harvey-Bowler Funeral Services Ltd
284 Oxford St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063682954
Death Notice

IRONS, Jenny (nee Morris):
Of Levin and formerly Foxton. Jenny was welcomed to glory on Sunday morning, July 7, 2019 (suddenly) at Rotorua Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted and much loved soulmate of Stuart for over 55 years. Loved mother of Phil and Fran, Craig and Jeanette, and Ali. Proud and faithful Grandmother of her Grandchildren: Charlotte and Jared, Victoria, Jack and Hannah, Tom and Rosie, Sam, Luke, Seth and Mia. Adoring Great-grandma of Ezekiel, Silas, Asher and Eve. A service celebrating Jenny's very full and fruitful life will be held at the Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, 11 Durham Street, Levin, on Friday 12 July, at 11.00am. All are welcome to attend the service, followed by interment at Foxton Cemetery. Messages and tributes can be sent c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.