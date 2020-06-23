Jennifer SMITH

  • "I was so saddened to hear of Jenny's passing . My sincere..."
    - Silvana Kerehoma
  • "I always will remember Jenny as a sincere Christian woman..."
    - Stephanie Angelo-Foster
  • "I'm so thankful that your final days on this side were..."
    - Julie
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

SMITH,
Jennifer Lyn (Jenny):
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Whitby. Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday 20 June 2020. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jacob & Kazumi, Jessica & Daniel, Joshua & Jennifer, and Suzanne & Jarrod. Loved 'Nana Darling' of Chloe, Christian, Sophie, Braden, Abbey, Jack, Amy and her loved Great-Grandchild, Leah, and remembered by Ken Smith, father to her 4 children. Loving sister of Merv (dec), Graham, and Bev, and loved aunty to all of her nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks to Julie for nursing mum in her last days. A service to celebrate Jenny's life will be held at 'The Hub', Tasman Road, Otaki, on Thursday 25 June 2020 at 1.30pm.

Published in Dominion Post on June 23, 2020
