SMITH,
Jennifer Lyn (Jenny):
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Whitby. Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday 20 June 2020. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jacob & Kazumi, Jessica & Daniel, Joshua & Jennifer, and Suzanne & Jarrod. Loved 'Nana Darling' of Chloe, Christian, Sophie, Braden, Abbey, Jack, Amy and her loved Great-Grandchild, Leah, and remembered by Ken Smith, father to her 4 children. Loving sister of Merv (dec), Graham, and Bev, and loved aunty to all of her nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks to Julie for nursing mum in her last days. A service to celebrate Jenny's life will be held at 'The Hub', Tasman Road, Otaki, on Thursday 25 June 2020 at 1.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on June 23, 2020