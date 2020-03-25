Jennifer SHILVOCK

Death Notice

SHILVOCK,
Jennifer Thora (Jenny):
Of Pahiatua, on Thursday 19 March 2020, (peacefully) at Waireka, Pahiatua, aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Much loved Mum of Phillip, Gary (deceased), and Graeme and Stacey. Treasured grandmother of Jake. In lieu of a floral tribute, a donation made to Alzheimer's Manawatu, PO Box 527, Palmerston North, would be appreciated. Messages to Shilvock Family, PO Box 62, Pahiatua. A private funeral service and cremation for Jenny has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 25, 2020
