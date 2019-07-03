ROWE, Jennifer Blythe
(nee Farmer):
Suddenly at Wellington Hospital on 30 June 2019, in her 78th year. Loved wife of Dennis; beloved mother of Andrew, Cameron, Alexandra and Rebecca; loving G-ma of Aimee, Katarina, Troy and Anda. Messages to 'the Rowe family' can be placed in Jennie's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Jennie will be held at the St Peter's Church, cnr Ghuznee & Willis Sts, Wellington, on Saturday
6 July at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from July 3 to July 4, 2019