PRICE, Jennifer Anne:
Peacefully on Thursday, July 4th 2019 at CHB Health Centre, Waipukurau, in her 70th year. Loved sister and sister-in-law of David and Sally. Caring aunt to Charlotte and Amanda. A service for Jennifer will be held at St Mary's Church, St Mary's Rd, Waipukurau, on Tuesday, July 9th 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Any messages to the Price family may be left at the service or posted c/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242.
C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2019