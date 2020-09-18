Jennifer NORRIS (1938 - 2020)
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Theresa's Catholic Church
Plimmerton
Death Notice

NORRIS,
Jennifer Mary (Jenny):
20.11.1938 – 15.09.2020
Jenny passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening surrounded by loving family. Our hearts are broken and our lives are enriched by the love she had for everyone who knew her. Jenny's unconditional love for her family and friends has made the world a better place. Adored wife of Rusty; Mum of Deborah & Lew, Stephen & Kate, Paul & Allanagh, Anthony & Marina, Greg & Emma, Adrienne & Kelvin and Oak & Chris. Nana to Cameron, Julia, Olivia, Liam, Hannah, DJ, Gelise, Brianna, Jamie, Ben, Laina, Eva and Great-Nana of Owen and Jasper. Our thanks to the wonderful staff at Charles Fleming Special Care Unit who have cared for and loved Jenny. A celebration of Jenny's life will be held at St Theresa's Catholic Church, Plimmerton, on Tuesday 22nd September at 10.00am.
"A life well lived" Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2020
