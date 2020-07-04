Service Information Richmond Funeral Home 10 Richmond Rd Carterton , Wellington 063797616 Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m. St Mark's Anglican Church Carterton View Map Acknowledgement



R.G.O.N. 'Rev. Jenny'

(nee Saunders):

Stuart (Stu) and Carol, Julie and Aaron, Kirsty and Chris, Geoffrey; John and Ben; Seth, Eli, and Noah; Nelleke and Lief wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all who supported them in various ways following their recent sad loss of Jenny. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, food, phone calls, visits, tributes, and donations made to St Mark's Anglican Parish. A special thanks to all Emergency Service Personnel and members of the public who cared for Jenny at the scene; to Rev. Andy Eldred and Rev Maggie Smith for their gentle guidance and comforting words; to the St Mark's Parish family for their prayerful and practical support; to Peter and Jenny Giddens and their team for their respectful and heartfelt care; to the members of Cursillo and Wairarapa Singers for their fitting musical tributes; to those who paid tribute to Jenny in various ways through the week and to all who travelled from near and far to be with us at this time. We have been overwhelmed by the love and support we have received from our wonderful Carterton community and the wider Wairarapa communities and there are no simple words to describe our appreciation of you all. It is a comfort to know that Jenny had touched the lives of so many wonderful people and as we are not able to thank you all individually, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to each and every one of you. Visit



