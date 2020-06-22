HENSON, Jennifer Anne
R.G.O.N. 'Rev. Jenny'
(nee Saunders):
Of Carterton. On 19th June 2020, in her 77th year. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Stuart and Carol, Julie and Aaron, Kirsty and Chris, and Geoffrey. Loved Granny of John and Ben; Seth, Eli, and Noah; Nelleke and Lief. Loved daughter of the late Harold and Nola Saunders and loved sister and sister-in-law of Phillip (deceased) and Kathy Saunders, Richard and Susan Saunders, Kelly and Steve Bottcher. Loved daughter-in-law of the late Jack and Sylvia Henson and loved sister-in-law of Dianna Usher, Pam Henson, and the late Bertie Henson. A loved auntie and friend to many. In lieu of flowers a donation to St Mark's Anglican Parish, PO Box 158, Carterton 5743 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Jenny's life will be held in St Mark's Anglican Church, Carterton, on Thursday 25th June 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Henson family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on June 22, 2020