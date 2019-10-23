GUNN, Jennifer Natalie
(nee Scaife):
14.10.1932 - 21.10.2019
Loving wife of Douglas Gunn (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Alister, Martin & Karen, Sue & Glen, and Grant & Kristin. Cherished Nanna and Great-Nanna of Matt & Ella, Jacqui and Chris, Karena & Sebastian, Adam & Guy, and Hayley & Georgie. After a long, healthy life of devotion to her family, Jenny passed peacefully following a short illness. At Jenny's request, a small private family service will be held. In recognition of the empathy, support and care shown to Jenny and her family during her brief stay at the Nelson Tasman Hospice, her family would appreciate if, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to www.nelsonhospice.org.nz/donate Thank you to Dr Juliet Fleming in particular for her expertise and kindness.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 23, 2019