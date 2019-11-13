GOODMAN, Jennifer Grace

(nee Buckley):

25th May 1946

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Jenny on 11th November 2019 at Hawkes Bay Hospital. Jenny suffered a large aneurysm on the evening of 9th November, surrounded by family, Jenny left us peacefully in a touching moment. Jenny will be greatly missed. Daughter of the late Joseph and Avis, loving wife of the late Terry, partner to David, mother to Nicci and Michelle, mother-in-law to Steven and Russell, nana to Shaye & Liz, Abby-lee & Brady, Logan, Danee & Logan and Kristy & Regan, and great-nanny Jenny to Ellie and Cooper. A special thanks to the staff of HBH.

R.I.P. wonderful person

A funeral service is being held on Monday 18th at the Pines Houghton Bay at 12 midday.



