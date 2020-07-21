GILCHRIST,
Jennifer Beatrice (Jen)
(formerly Heuff and Parker):
Of Paraparaumu. On Saturday, 18 July 2020, peacefully at Kena Kena Resthome, Paraparaumu. Aged 80 years. Much loved mother of Merrin, Gerald and Steve, and Nana Jen of Abby, Scott, Jess, Cory, Hannah, Jayda and Ella. Beloved partner and friend of Audrey. Loved friend of many. A service to celebrate Jen's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 2.00pm on Friday, 24 July and thereafter at Kapiti Crematorium. Messages may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on July 21, 2020