On 16 May 2020. Dearly loved wife of Murdoch Fraser. Loved mother of Susan and David Hawkes, Deborah and Alan Sutherland, Bridget Fraser and Mia Carroll, Juliet and Alan Ormrod and Victoria Fraser. Adored Grandmother of 14 and Great-Grandmother of 20. Dearly loved big sister of Belinda and Ian Willmore, and Denis and Suzanne Parry Okeden. A special aunt, great-aunt, and friend of so many. Because of the current Covid-19 restrictions, a private service was held on Tuesday 19 May.

Published in Dominion Post on May 20, 2020
