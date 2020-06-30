FINK,
Jennifer Mary (nee Taylor):
On March 30, 2020, peacefully at home in Masterton, in her 81st year. Adored wife of George, for 60 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Gerry, Brent, and Debra. Loved grandma of Kevin and Julia, Jennifer and Roray, Matthew, Alexandra and Kheinan, Joshua and Kulteera. Loved great-grandmother of Paige, Isabella Abigaile, Zeke, Mahe, Ramona and Beatrix. Messages may be left on Jennifer's tribute page at www.heavenaddress.com A memorial service to celebrate Jennifer's life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton, on Saturday, July 4, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on June 30, 2020