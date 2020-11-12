Jennifer ELLIS

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear about Jenny. Our thoughts are with you...."
    - Guy Walmsley
Death Notice

ELLIS,
Jennifer Rosa (Jenny):
Passed away suddenly, surrounded by family, on 10th November 2020. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Pete. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Tim and Christa, Nick and Emma, and Andy and Leanne. Proud Nana of Amelie, Jack, Evie, Nevy, Ollie, Felix and Ruben. She will be greatly missed and remembered by family and her many friends. Special thanks to Wellington Free Ambulance and Dr Wilkinson and all the team at Wellington Hospital Emergency Department. Funeral arrangements to follow.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 12, 2020
