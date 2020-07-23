DAYSH, Jennifer Marie
(nee Carmichael):
Passed away peacefully in the arms of family on Monday, 20 July 2020, at Heretaunga, Silverstream. Daughter of Tui and Bill Carmichael. Loved sister of Noelene, Gill, Janice, Gael and Peter. Jennifer cherished her family with Arthur. Mum to Terry, Julie, Toni, Darren, Jeff and Kelly. A fun-loving Nana to Siobhan, Tom, Angus, Bonnie, Abigail, Esther, Michaela, Selina, Lisette, Holly, Jesse, Bill, Jackson, Luke, Rikki, Cory, Zachary and Rhianna; Chloe, Ebony, Harley, Macy, Sebastian, Hudson, Izaiah, Teliyah, Amelia, Pippa, Eadie, Charlotte, Lillyarna, Isabelle, and Joshua. Love and thanks to Jen's Heretaunga family for their care and guidance. Come in colour to celebrate Jen's life at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, on Monday, 27 July at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 23, 2020