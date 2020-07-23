Jennifer DAYSH

Guest Book
  • "my love and thoughts are with you all. Every rainbow will..."
    - BRONWYN MCKENNA
  • "So sorry to hear of you lose Terry Jacqui and all the..."
    - Sherry and Tim Herkes
  • "Sorry to learn of Jennifer's passing, our thoughts are with..."
    - Vernon Goss
Service Information
Broadbent & May - Funerals Naturally
22 Palmer Street
Aro Valley, Wellington
049745076
Death Notice

DAYSH, Jennifer Marie
(nee Carmichael):
Passed away peacefully in the arms of family on Monday, 20 July 2020, at Heretaunga, Silverstream. Daughter of Tui and Bill Carmichael. Loved sister of Noelene, Gill, Janice, Gael and Peter. Jennifer cherished her family with Arthur. Mum to Terry, Julie, Toni, Darren, Jeff and Kelly. A fun-loving Nana to Siobhan, Tom, Angus, Bonnie, Abigail, Esther, Michaela, Selina, Lisette, Holly, Jesse, Bill, Jackson, Luke, Rikki, Cory, Zachary and Rhianna; Chloe, Ebony, Harley, Macy, Sebastian, Hudson, Izaiah, Teliyah, Amelia, Pippa, Eadie, Charlotte, Lillyarna, Isabelle, and Joshua. Love and thanks to Jen's Heretaunga family for their care and guidance. Come in colour to celebrate Jen's life at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, on Monday, 27 July at 1.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on July 23, 2020
