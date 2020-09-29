BOURKE, Jennifer Anne
(Jenny) (nee Price):
Of Porirua. Born 21 December 1947. Finally at peace, passing away at Wellington Hospital on 27 September 2020, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Wade, cherished mum of Lisa and Chris. Doting nana to Paige, GG, Leila and Kaedyn, loved sister to Kevin, Tony and Patricia. A service to celebrate Jenny's life will be held at the Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Thursday 1 October 2020 at 11:00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 29, 2020