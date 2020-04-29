BALL, Jennifer Margaret
Dillon (née Blundell):
Jenna died peacefully on April 24th, 2020, in Upper Hutt, aged 83. Dearest daughter of Cara and Warwick Blundell, and sister to Caroline, darling wife of Roger, deeply loved mother of Philippa, Gerald and Warwick, precious mother-in-law of Maria, and adored grandmother of Phoebe, Bella, Joseph and Gabriel. A small private service for Jenna will be held on Friday, 1st May 2020. Family flowers only. If desired, a donation to IHC New Zealand would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020