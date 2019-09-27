YOUNG,
Jennie Marea Dorothy:
On September 25, 2019, peacefully at Hastings Hospital. Much loved wife of Donald, loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Nicholas, Erica and Andrew, Rachael and Mark, and Grandma to Marshall and Cameron. Loved sister of Kathryn, Hilary, Anitra and Dorothy, and sister-in-law of Rex (dec), David, Ken, Jane and Peter (dec), Paul and Raewyn, and Ginny (dec). A much loved Aunty. Many grateful thanks to the staff at Hastings Hospital Cardiology and ICU who cared for Jennie, and supported the family. A gathering of friends and family will be held in Kingswood, corner King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10.30am, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Young family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019