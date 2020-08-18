STAINES,
Jeffrey Harvey (Jeff):
Passed away suddenly, at work on Thursday, 13th August 2020. Aged 52. Cherished son of Harvey Staines and Deidre Young. Adored brother of Carlene, brother-in-law to Steve and the late Jolene (1966). Idolised uncle of Josh and Jordy Platt. Loved nephew of Chrissy and Sammy Staines.
"A man that lived life at 100 miles an hour".
A service for Jeff will be held at his home in Waihi, on Thursday 20 August, at 3.00pm. All communications c/- the Staines family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 18, 2020