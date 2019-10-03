Jeffrey ST CLAIR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey ST CLAIR.
Service Information
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
075767941
Death Notice

ST CLAIR,
Jeffrey Keith (Jeff):
Passed away peacefully at Waipuna Hospice, after a short battle with cancer. Best friend and loving husband of Carol. Loved father of Libby and Liam. Son of Olga and the late Keith St Clair. Brother and brother-in-law to Chris and Mike, Lorraine and Brent, Les and Dorretta, Anne and Robert, Meg, Billy and Marion. Special thanks to the staff at Waipuna Hospice for their wonderful help. A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Friday 4 October, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Waipuna Hospice at www.waipunahospice.org.nz. Communication to the St Clair Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.