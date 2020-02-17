SAUNDERS,
Jeffrey Dennis (Jeff):
12 November 1966 -
14 February 2020
Aged 53 years. Much loved third son of Delwyn and Reg. Loved husband of Alison. Loved father of Joshua, Nathan, Andrew, Stacey, and Matt. Loved brother and partners of Tony and Liane, Roy and Hath, Wayne and Shauna. Much loved uncle to Michael, Sarah, David, Oscar, Julia, Jackson, Summer, Caleb, and Caitlin. Loved great-uncle of Tyler, and Alex. Dearly loved grandad of Ella, Ivar, and Harlee. The family would like to thank all of those who have cared for Jeff, a special thanks especially to Jeff's good friend, Nigel Hiller for everything he has done for Jeff and the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Jeff's life will be held at the Plimmerton Boating Club, 66 Moana Road, Plimmerton on Wednesday, 19 February commencing at 12.00pm. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020