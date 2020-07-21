LONGSTAFF,
Jeffrey Wayne:
Jeff passed peacefully on July 18th 2020, aged 71 at home. Much loved partner for 40 years of Colleen. Loved father of Rick, Krystle, Tracy, Mark and Sarah; and special grandfather of Tyler. Loved brother of Jim, George, Ken (deceased), Carol, Diane, Irene and their families. Jeff's funeral will be at 11.00am on Friday July 24th at Gee and Hickton, Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt. In lieu of flowers donations towards costs would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on July 21, 2020