Slipped away peacefully at home on 24th August 2020, after a brave and courageous fight. Jeff leaves his best friend and wife Sarah and their children Patrick, Thomas, and Juliette to the love and support of their extended family and friends. Much loved son of Pat & Judy (Nelson), and son-in-law of Owen & Elizabeth Kimberley. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Chris & Natasha, Ali & Phil, Penny. Brother-in-law of Lawrence & Elizabeth, Anne & Wayne, Helen & Rich, and Rob. Fun and witty Uncle to Aidan, Matthew, Sarah, Grace, Rebecca, Rose and Henry. His distinguished career at MFAT will be long remembered. Jeff passed gracefully, surrounded by love, tears and laughter, in a scene he would have described as pulchritudinous (likely on a triple word score). Loving, loyal and razor-sharp, he will be greatly missed. Swim like the wind Jeff. We love you very much. A private service will be held on Friday 28th August, at 10.00am, with live streaming options available. Please contact Gee & Hickton for the webstreaming link.







