KERMODE, Jeffrey Keith:
On 7 February 2020 suddenly at Bob Scott Retirement Village, in his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband of Valerie. Much loved Dad of Corina & Ian, and Debs & Andrew. Adored Grandad of Antonia, Adele, Monique & Izzy. Loved Great-Grandad to Anya, Blake & Sienna. Our heartfelt thanks to Diane (DHB) and the staff of Bob Scott for the love and respect shown to Jeff. A service for Jeff will be held at Kingswood, cnr Cairo and King Streets, Upper Hutt, on Thursday 13 February 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 10, 2020