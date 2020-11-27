EBBETT,
Jeffrey Bruce (Jeff):
Of Pahiatua, on Tuesday 24th November 2020, peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, aged 30 years. Dearly loved husband of Celine and loved and loving Dad to Maddie. Treasured son and brother of Bruce and Geraldine, and Nathan, son-in-law of Lynley and Raoul Trueman, brother-in-law to Aleisha and Matt, and uncle to Brodie and Max. In lieu of a floral tribute, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Messages to Ebbett Family c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Jeff's life will be held at Bush Multi Sport Stadium, Huxley St, Pahiatua, on Monday 30th November 2020, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Monarch Funeral Home
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 27, 2020