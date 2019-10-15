CONNELL,
Jeffrey Edward: O.N.Z.M.
26.8.1948 - 13.10.2019
Much loved son of the late Melva and the late Seddon Connell of Tawa. Dearly loved husband of Sandra, and loved father and father-in-law of Simon and Amy, Joe and Fiona. Loved step-father of Angela and Jake, and Brigid. Adored Grandad of Caroline, Melanie-May and Theodore; Matthew and Anthony. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Jeff Connell, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be greatly appreciated and these can made at www.nelsonhospice.org.nz/donate/ or at the service. Jeff's service will be held at Beachside Conference and Events Centre, 70 Beach Road, Tahunanui, Nelson, on Thursday, October 17, at 10.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 15, 2019