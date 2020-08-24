LAM, Jee Yee (Hillary):

On August 22, 2020, at Summerset on the Coast, Paraparaumu. Aged 43 years. Treasured staff member of the New World team at Waikanae. Very much-loved son of the late Augustine & Susie Lam (Malaysia). Devoted brother and brother-in-law of Bernie & Richmond Lee (Waikanae) and Joseph Lam (Malaysia). Cherished uncle of Naomi & Ryan, Dylan & Sacha, Christian & Nicole. Loved by his extended family in Malaysia.

R.I.P.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society, 52 - 62 Riddiford St, Wellington, would be appreciated or may be left at the Mass. Hillary's casket will be open from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Cedarwood on (today) Monday, 24 August 2020, for those who wish to say goodbye. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the church of Our Lady of Kapiti, Presentation Way, Paraparaumu on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00am followed by private cremation at Kaitawa crematorium. Hillary's ashes will be taken home to Malaysia to be interred with his mother. Messages to the Lam family, c/- PO Box 300, Waikanae 5250.

Waikanae Funeral Home

Tel 04 2936844





