Guest Book
  • "Eternal Rest Grant Unto our Uncle Hillary... and let..."
    - Sarah Khong
  • "Rest in peace, our dearest Hillary. A beautiful cousin,..."
    - Audrey Boudville
  • "Rest in peace, our dearest Hillary. Gone too soon but..."
    - Audrey Boudville
  • "Dear Bernie and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Please..."
    - Joseph Chong
  • "My dear Lai Yin, I am so sorry to hear of Hillary's..."
    - BERNADETTE CHONG YIN WAH
Service Information
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
042936844
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Our Lady of Kapiti
Presentation Way
Paraparaumu
Death Notice

LAM, Jee Yee (Hillary):
On August 22, 2020, at Summerset on the Coast, Paraparaumu. Aged 43 years. Treasured staff member of the New World team at Waikanae. Very much-loved son of the late Augustine & Susie Lam (Malaysia). Devoted brother and brother-in-law of Bernie & Richmond Lee (Waikanae) and Joseph Lam (Malaysia). Cherished uncle of Naomi & Ryan, Dylan & Sacha, Christian & Nicole. Loved by his extended family in Malaysia.
R.I.P.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society, 52 - 62 Riddiford St, Wellington, would be appreciated or may be left at the Mass. Hillary's casket will be open from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Cedarwood on (today) Monday, 24 August 2020, for those who wish to say goodbye. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the church of Our Lady of Kapiti, Presentation Way, Paraparaumu on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00am followed by private cremation at Kaitawa crematorium. Hillary's ashes will be taken home to Malaysia to be interred with his mother. Messages to the Lam family, c/- PO Box 300, Waikanae 5250.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 24, 2020
