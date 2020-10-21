Jeannette LEES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannette LEES.
Service Information
Geraldine Funeral Services
186 Talbot Street
Geraldine, Canterbury
036938788
Death Notice

LEES,
Jeannette Laurel (Jan):
On Saturday, October 17, 2020, passed peacefully surrounded by her family, at McKenzie Health care Geraldine. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Kirsty; Phil; and the late Karen. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Bruce and the late Mary; Glenice; Alan and Ruth; and Elizabeth Bolland. Cherished Nanny and Nanny Moonshine of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. Messages to C/o The Lees family, 15 Maude Street, Temuka. As per Jan's request a private cremation has taken place.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.