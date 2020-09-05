PINK, Jeanette Claire:
Of Raumati South. Peacefully at Summerset Care Centre on Friday 4 September 2020. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Loved mother of David & Maree, and Joanne & Craig. Adored Grandma of Lisa, Renee & Justin, and Alice, and Great-Grandmother to Ryan and Emma. A loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many. Sincere thanks to the team at Summerset for their love and care. A service to celebrate Claire's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Monday 7 September 2020 at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation.
