Jean YOUNG

YOUNG, Jean:
Jean passed away peacefully on 9 October 2020, aged 96, at Te Hopai Rest Home, Wellington, in the company of her family. Loved wife of the late Stan. Cherished mother of Robyn, Brian, Ross and mother-in-law of Graeme, and Coral. Special Por Por of Hilary and Julia and their partners, Pat and Guillaume. Cherished Aunty Jean to three generations of nieces and nephews. We will miss her immensely. Our thanks and appreciation for the kind thoughts and memories shared with us by her Otaki whanau. In accordance with Jean's wishes, a private gathering was held on Thursday 15 October 2020. Jean's family sincerely thank the wonderful caring and compassionate team at Te Hopai in Wellington.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 16, 2020
